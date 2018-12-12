UFC Broadcaster Jimmy Smith Will Be Free Agent In 2019

It looks like Jimmy Smith’s tenure with the UFC could be short-lived. Earlier this year, the former longtime Bellator MMA commentator signed with the UFC on a one-year deal. Smith signed on to be Bellator’s commentator back in 2010. He also did work as a co-host for American Ninja Warrior and Premier Boxing Champions.

In December of 2017, Smith left Bellator and coincidentally signed with the UFC just after appearing on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Now, per a report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Smith’s contract is set to expire in 2019. He’ll be a free agent and the report suggests Smith is looking for a “new broadcast home”:

“Veteran MMA broadcaster Jimmy Smith will be a free agent come early 2019, sources told ESPN. Smith recently completed a one-year deal with UFC and will now be looking for a new broadcast home next year. He has yet to sign with anyone but is hoping to do so soon, sources say.”

Smith is extremely knowledgeable in the sport of MMA, having six professional fights under his belt himself. He has a record of 5-1, with his only loss coming via split decision. Smith has a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Ricardo “Rey” Diogo. He was a tremendous addition to the UFC’s broadcast team, which features other great names such as Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, Paul Felder, Joe Rogan, and more.

It will be interesting to see where Smith ends up when his contract with the UFC expires next year.