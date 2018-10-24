Jinh Yu Frey vs. Minna Grusander Set for Invicta FC 33 Headliner

Invicta Fighting Championship has announced its next event as well as the fight card to go along with it. The main event for the upcoming Invicta FC 33 show has been set.

Jinh Yu Frey and Minna Grusander will headline this event, which marks a rematch between the two fighters. Frey will defend her atomweight title in the main event.

Their first fight went down at Invicta FC 30 in July that Frey won by unanimous decision to claim a vacant championship, which was a hard-fought five-round battle that was also controversial. After this fight, Frey and her team accused Grusander of entering the cage with a foul body odor to distract Frey.

Frey has gone 5-2 record in the promotion with notable wins over Grusander, Ashley Cummins, and former champion Herica Tiburcio since her signing in 2014. Overall, she holds a 7-3 pro-MMA record.

On the flip side, after going 5-1 to start her pro career, Grusander made her promotional debut with a second-round TKO of Fernanda Priscila.

Invicta FC 33 is set to take place on Friday, December 15, 2018 at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. All eight bouts will air on UFC’s official streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. CT. This will be the final show of the year for the promotion.

Card

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Minna Grusander



Danielle Taylor vs. Monserrat Ruiz



Sharon Jacobson vs. Kanako Murata



Amber Brown vs. Alesha Zappitella



Jamie Moyle vs. Brianna Van Buren



Sarah Kleczka vs. Brittney Victoria



Ashley Medina vs. Anastasia Nikolakakos



Chantel Coates vs. Ashlynn Kleinbeck