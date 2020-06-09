Jiri Prochazka vs. Volkan Oezedmir Set For UFC Card On July 11

The highly anticipated UFC debut of Jiri Prochazka is set.

ESPN was the first to report that Prochazka’s first UFC bout will be taking place on July 11. He’ll share the Octagon with Volkan Oezdemir. While the location hasn’t been revealed, the UFC event could take place on “Fight Island.”

Prochazka is the former RIZIN light heavyweight champion. He is riding a 10-fight winning streak. Prochazka hasn’t been beaten since Dec. 2015. Prochazka has beaten the likes of “King Mo” Muhammed Lawal, Brandon Halsey, Karl Albrektsson. and others.

As for Oezdemir, he’s hoping to extend his winning streak to three. “No Time” has defeated Aleksandar Rakic and Ilir Latifi in his last two outings. The former light heavyweight title contender has been trying to climb back to the top of the rankings after snapping a three-fight skid.

Prochazka comes into this bout with a pro MMA record of 26-3-1. Oezdemir holds a record of 17-4. Time will tell if Prochazka’s dominance under the RIZIN banner translates in the UFC. His bout with Oezdemir will certainly be a stern test right out the gate.

Prochazka vs. Oezdemir joins three other fights set for the July 11 card. Those fights are Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz, Paige VanZant vs. Amanda Ribas, and Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane. Stick with MMA News for more details as the July 11 event begins to take shape.