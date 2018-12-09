Joanna Jedrzejczyk Plans Strawweight Return Following UFC 231 Loss

Joanna Jedrzejczyk still hopes to have at least one more fight at strawweight.

In the co-main event of UFC 231, Jedrzejczyk went one-on-one with Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title. The fight went the distance. In the end, it was Shevchenko’s striking and grappling edge that earned her a championship.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Says She Wants To Return To 115 Pounds

Despite saying she felt comfortable handling her weight ahead of her women’s flyweight title bout, Jedrzejczyk feels a return to strawweight is still in her future. Here’s what she said during the UFC 231 post-fight press conference:

“I must do this for myself to put dot on I and I will drop one more time to the strawweight division. But I’m not getting younger, I’m getting older. And I’ve been in this business for 15 years, so I want to take care of my body because this camp I realized how [weight cutting] can impact your body, your brain, and your performance.”

When asked if a title shot would be the only thing to get her to return to the weight class, she said the following:

“Yeah, only title shot.”

Jedrzejczyk hasn’t had the easiest time cutting weight. The former 115-pound ruler fired her nutrition team following her first defeat at the hands of Rose Namajunas. She blamed an “inexcusable” mistake in the weight cutting and dietary process.

