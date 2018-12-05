Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Beating Valentina Makes Me GOAT of Women’s MMA

The co-main event of UFC 231 will feature the UFC flyweight debut of Joanna Jedrzejczyk when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight championship in the night’s co-main event. And days away from arguably the biggest fight of her storied career, Joanna is feeling good about her decision to move up a weight class for this monumental contest:

“It was a good decision to move up because now I can see the difference…when you can fill your body with the right ingredients, when you can be heavier, be faster, you recover better, and the training can be more effective.” Jedrzejczyk said on TSN SportsCentre.

“I am focused. Like I said, I’m making history: big challenge, moving up…it’s such a big deal for me with the UFC. It was the fight to make. And finally, it’s happening. I’m very happy that the UFC made this decision with the 125 division, they made this decision about me fighting Valentina Shevchenko for the belt. The fans want it, and I’m very happy to give it to them.”

If Joanna Jedrzejczyk is able to become the first female to win a world championship in two different weight classes in UFC history, she believes that this, along with her dominance at 115, would make her the greatest female competitor in the entire history of the sport.

“It’s going to be my 12th fight in the UFC, 9th for the belt, so it means a lot. I’m the real deal. And after I beat Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday, I will become the GOAT of women’s MMA.”

Jedrzejczyk also believes that in addition to potentially creating the women’s GOAT if she were to get her hand raised, the contest also has what it takes to be the greatest fight in women’s MMA history. It’s safe to say that Jedrzejczyk considers Saturday’s contest to be a collision with major historical implications:

“We have very good relationship. Of course it’s a fight. We have business. We must put on great fight on Saturday. It’s going to be a really tough fight physically and mentally. You are probably going to see the best fight in women’s MMA history…not only in the UFC, but in the whole world.”

Do you agree with Joanna Jedrzejczyk? Would she become the GOAT in women’s MMA with a victory over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 231?