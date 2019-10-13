Joanna Jedrzejczyk Calls for Stadium Fight Against Weili Zhang in Poland

Joanna Jedrzejczyk was victorious in her UFC Tampa main event last night over Michelle Waterson, and she already has her next opponent, and venue, in mind.

Many people considered the Jedrzejczyk/Waterson UFC Tampa headliner to be a title eliminator, with Jedrzejczyk being among them. Both Jedrzejczyk and Waterson had been lobbying for a title shot heading into their clash, and now that the dust has settled on the event and Jedrzejczyk has emerged victorious, she now believes that a title fight against Weili Zhang should be next for her and that it should happen in her home country of Poland (Transcript via MMA Fighting).

“That’s what’s next,” Jedrzejczyk said of a fight against Weili Zhang during a post-fight media scrum. “I had a few interviews with the Chinese outlets and they asked me about that fight. They are super pumped. They want this fight to happen in Poland.”

Joanna believes that a fight between herself and Zhang deserves to be a stadium event, and she has just the stadium in mind.

“Let’s do it in the National Stadium for 60,000 people,” said Jedrzejczyk. “Let’s wait for spring. I will heal my foot. Of course, Weili is the champ, it’s her decision but let’s make this happen. I’m ready. More than ready.”

Weili Zhang won the UFC strawweight championship from Jessica Andrade in August via first-round KO. Following the victory, Zhang insisted that she was looking to remain active and defend her championship as much as possible. As indicated by Jedrzejczyk, she will be sidelined for some time due to a foot injury sustained in her bout against Waterson. If that is indeed the case, Zhang may defend her championship before Jedrzejczyk returns to action.

Do you believe Joanna Jedrzejczyk should be the first title challenger for Weili Zhang?