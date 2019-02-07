Joanna Jedrzejczyk Decides on Future in Strawweight Division

Joanna Jedrzejczyk spent her first five years in MMA undefeated, stringing together 14 consecutive wins, five of which as a defending UFC champion. Who would have thought back in the spring of 2017 after Jedrzejczyk’s dazzling performance over Jessica Andrade at UFC 217 that we would sit here in 2019 with Jedrzejczyk having lost three of her last four fights? And who would have guessed we’d also be wondering if she would ever fight at strawweight again? In a UFC 234 media scrum Wednesday night, Jedrzejczyk was able to answer the latter question (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“I will go down to 115,” Jedrzejczyk said today at a guest fighter media session ahead of Saturday’s UFC 234. “I need some time to refresh my body, refresh my mind and I feel the fire. People define me as an athlete after my victory or lost fights, but I put on great camps. Before my last camp I was quality over quantity, but I did both. I’ve been working really hard for the last few years and I will be back stronger.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk had five successful title defenses of the strawweight championship within a little over two years. The former strawweight queen has noticed and been vocal about the fact that over a year into Rose Namajunas’s reign, the new champion’s sum total remains at 0:

“I was getting mad at Rose,” Jedrzejczyk said. “Of course she’s the champ, but I was a busy champion. You cannot wait. You must defend your belt once in a year and I’m very happy I heard about this fight is happening. “

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is so happy in fact that she plans on being in attendance to view her two former opponents clash over the title she used to represent so proudly:

“Definitely I want to go to Brazil and watch this fight,” Jedrzejczyk said.” 99 percent I will go to Brazil to watch this fight live.”

Do you believe Joanna Jedrzejczyk will ever become the UFC strawweight champion again?