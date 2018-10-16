Joanna Jedrzejczyk Explains Why She Couldn’t Fight At UFC 230

Joanna Jedrzejczyk explains why taking a flyweight title fight early wasn’t going to work.

Jedrzejczyk is set to take on Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title. The bout will take place on Dec. 8 in the co-main event of UFC 231. For a short period of time, the bout was scrapped in favor of Sijara Eubanks vs. Shevchenko at UFC 230.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals Why She Wouldn’t Take UFC 230 Fight

The UFC eventually found a suitable main event for UFC 230 and Jedrzejczyk vs. Shevchenko was restored. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Jedrzejczyk explained why taking the UFC 230 bout was off the table:

“I couldn’t do that because it was too soon and I know how tough is Valentina Shevchenko and the other point is there is not an easy way. It’s impossible to step into the Octagon without the proper camp. It’s all about the time, so I couldn’t do that because I couldn’t sign the contract. … I believe in myself, I will get this title but I need the time to prepare. That’s the point. They told me that they might (give the title shot to Sijara Eubanks), but I didn’t know it was going to happen. I couldn’t believe that, but it happened. Of course I was a little bit confused, I was sad and it was something new for me. But I understand the other side. They had to do this and it happened. It wasn’t fair 100 percent, but they had to do this. It’s a business.”

UFC 231 will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. MMA News will provide updates on the UFC 231 card as they continue to roll out.

Do you think it’s better that Joanna Jedrzejczyk waited rather than take the Madison Square Garden headliner?