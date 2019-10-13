Joanna Jedrzejczyk Explains UFC Tampa Weight-Cutting Drama

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has cleared the air on the hoopla surrounding her UFC Tampa weight cut.

Last night (Oct. 12), Jedrzejczyk took on Michelle Waterson in the main event of UFC Tampa. The former UFC strawweight champion turned in a striking clinic and was able to escape bad positions in the grappling exchanges. Jedrzejczyk earned the unanimous decision victory.

Jedrzejczyk Clears The Air On Weight-Cutting Drama

During Fight Week, Combate had reported that Jedrzejczyk informed the UFC that she wouldn’t be able to make the 115-pound limit. Jedrzejczyk was adamant that nothing was wrong and ended up making the weight. During the UFC Tampa post-fight press conference, Jedrzejczyk explained the drama (via MMAJunkie.com).

“When I saw on the scale big weight, I just wanted to give a heads up,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I’m a pro. What I had to go through before the fight with Rose Namajunas, I had my fight. I was not a competitor that fight. I don’t want to take anything from Rose Namajunas.

“She was the champ. She’s a great athlete, and she’s going to become the champ probably one more time one day. But I had my fight. I’m 32. I cannot put my life and health on the line. It’s not worth any money. I made the weight a healthy way. I hydrated well. A big, big, big credit to the UFC Performance Institute.”