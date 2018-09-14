Joanna Jedrzejczyk expresses interest in going toe-to-toe with Valentina Shevchenko.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title picture is in limbo. Shevchenko was set to challenge Nicco Montano for the 125-pound gold. Montano ended up pulling out due to a poor weight cut and was stripped of her title. Shevchenko remains a clear contender.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Expresses Interest in Fighting Valentina Shevchenko

Jedrzejczyk recently spoke to MMAJunkie.com. She said that a bout with Shevchenko intrigues her:

“Who knows – maybe this year. The thing is, I’m very open to move up and face Valentina. I always want to face the best athletes, the best fighters in the world, and Valentina is one of the greatest muay Thai and also MMA fighters. I’m very open, but I must sit down and discuss some things. We’ll see what’s going to happen.”

Jedrzejczyk is the former strawweight ruler. She had five successful title defenses before falling to Rose Namajunas. Jedrzejczyk is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres, her first win since May 2017.

Shevchenko is coming off one of the most dominant performances in quite some time. She earned a second-round submission finish over Priscila Cachoeira. That was back in February. Shevchenko is a former women’s bantamweight. She fell short in her bid to capture 135-pound gold, losing to Amanda Nunes via split decision.

The women’s flyweight division is new in the UFC, so it’s possible that the promotion would be intrigued by a bout between Jedrzejczyk and “Bullet.” Throw in the fact that both women are more well known than any other women’s flyweight and it may serve the UFC well financially.

Would you like to see Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko?