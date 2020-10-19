Joanna Jedrzejczyk Eyes 2021 Return, But Doesn’t ‘See Myself Fighting Without Fans’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is looking to return to the Octagon in 2021.

Jedrzejczyk is coming off a very close split decision loss to Weili Zhang for the strawweight title. It is considered the Fight of the Year and since then, the COVID-19 situation hit which has left her stuck in Poland.

“Because of the COVID situation, somehow, I can’t go back to the states,” Jedrzejczyk explained during a live chat with Laura Sanko ahead of UFC Fight Island 6 (h/t MMAFighting). “I don’t see myself preparing in Poland or somewhere outside of American Top Team without Mikey Brown, Katel Kubis, American Top Team in general. I love these people. They are my team. I think I will be back next year.”

Although Jedrzejczyk can’t get back into the States she says she hasn’t thought of fighting anyway as she wants to compete in front of fans. So, as long as fans aren’t there, the former strawweight champ doesn’t seem keen on fighting.

“I don’t see myself fighting without fans, without an audience,” Jedrzejczyk said. “You know how I interact with people. I don’t see myself fighting without fans. There is no sport without fans, any sport. I want my people to watch me live and support me. I just need it. I need this energy from people. This atmosphere always makes me feel so good.”