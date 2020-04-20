Joanna Jedrzejczyk Feels UFC Rematch With Weili Zhang Would Top First Bout

Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes her and Weili Zhang can exceed the efforts put forth in their first encounter.

Back in March, Jedrzjeczyk challenged Zhang for the UFC strawweight championship. This was the first time Zhang put her 115-pound gold on the line. The title bout was an instant classic with both competitors trading leather for five rounds. By the end of the bout, Jedrzejczyk sported a nasty hematoma. Zhang retained the strawweight title via split decision.

Jedrzejczyk Feels Rematch With Zhang Can Top First Bout

Jedrzejczyk spoke to Tom Taylor for The South China Morning Post. During the interview, Jedrzejczyk said that she’d understand if she didn’t get an immediate rematch but she doesn’t need justification for her status as the next challenger.

“I know there are girls who deserve this as well,” she said, conceding that her division is home to several contenders. “[But] if I’m going to fight, I’m going for the biggest fight.

“Dana [White] and the UFC, of course they can put someone else [in the title fight], I can wait for it, but I feel like I don’t have to prove anything to anybody,” she added. “I don’t have to prove that I’m the next challenger.”

Jedrzejczyk went on to say that she feels an immediate rematch would be even more memorable.

“The next one is going to be even better,” she said.

Jedrzejczyk earned her title opportunity against Zhang with her one-sided unanimous decision win over Michelle Waterson. Jedrzejczyk had ruled the roost at 115 pounds before running into Rose Namajunas. While her rivalry with Namajunas was intense, she’s looking to surpass it with Zhang.

Zhang’s victory over Jedrzejczyk marked her 21st win in a row. She has gone 21-0 since dropping a decision in her first pro MMA bout. Now that she has both been dominant and has emerged victorious in deep waters, many feel the sky is the limit for Zhang.

The question looms, can Jedrzejczyk eventually crack the code?