Joanna Jedrzejczyk Fires Back At Colby Covington: ‘He’s A Dirty Guy’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has responded to Colby Covington’s latest dig.

Covington is known to get under the skin of many fighters. “Chaos” has even taken aim at competitors outside of his weight class such as Jon Jones. One thing that Covington has taken significant heat for is blasting his own teammates. While he’s made amends with Dustin Poirier, the same can’t be said for Jorge Masvidal and Jedrzejczyk.

Jedrzejczyk Rips Covington For Latest Comments

Covington put Jedrzejczyk on blast following her split decision loss to Weili Zhang. “Chaos” poked fun at the hematoma Jedrzejczyk suffered in the bout. This was in response to Jedrzejczyk saying Covington was “humbled” by Kamaru Usman. The former UFC strawweight champion didn’t take long to respond.

“It’s part of his act,” Jedrzejczyk told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast.

“He’s not a very polite or a smart guy, so he doesn’t know what to do. He needs other people to make himself big, so I don’t want to talk about this guy, you know. I can tell you guys that it’s a shame for us… it’s a shame that he’s talking crap like this. It’s all ugly things. He’s a dirty guy and I don’t want to talk about, I just don’t want to talk about it.”

Covington’s remarks towards Jedrzejczyk came just before American Top Team owner Dan Lambert put a gag order preventing training partners in his gym from trash-talking one another. Whether or not that’ll work remains to be seen but it seems clear that Jedrzejczyk isn’t shy to retaliate despite the order.

Time will tell what’s next for Covington and Jedrzejczyk inside the Octagon. Covington has expressed his belief that Masvidal will price himself out of a welterweight title bout, allowing him to swoop in for the rematch with Usman. As for Jedrzejczyk, she continues to heal after a five-round war with Zhang.