Joanna Jedrzejczyk Hopes For Third Fight With Rose Namajunas

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is hoping for one more chance to defeat Rose Namajunas.

Jedrzejczyk and Namajunas have a rivalry that won’t soon be forgotten. Namajunas stunned the MMA world when she pulled off a first-round TKO victory over Jedrzejczyk to capture the UFC strawweight title back in Nov. 2017. While the rematch was far more competitive, Namajunas still emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Jedrzejczyk Wants Third Bout With Namajunas

Going 0-2 against Namajunas hasn’t sat well with Jedrzejczyk. While it hasn’t deterred her from staying highly competitive at 115 pounds, she told BJPenn.com that she’d like an opportunity to meet “Thug” Rose one more time.

“I am really proud of myself and my team of how we fought that last fight against Rose Namajunas. The fight could have gone either way and the loss was hard to swallow and maybe I didn’t do enough. Now, I know I believe in myself 100 percent and can do enough to win,” Jedrzejczyk said to BJPENN.com. “I’m really happy for Rose that she is back and fighting Andrade and having the rematch. We will see what is next, but that fight makes sense as it is big money. I want that one.”

Jedrzejczyk is scheduled to challenge champion Weili Zhang for the UFC strawweight title. The bout will take place on March 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll serve as the co-main event of UFC 248. Jedrzejczyk will enter her second reign as the UFC strawweight champion if she can defeat Zhang.

As for Namajunas, she’ll be back in action the following month against Jessica Andrade. The two fought back in May 2019 with Andrade taking the 115-pound gold from Namajunas with a knockout slam in the second round. Andrade vs. Namajunas II will take place on the UFC 249 card on April 18.

