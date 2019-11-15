Joanna Jedrzejczyk: I Know I’m Better Than Weili Zhang

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk feels she is an all-around better fighter than current 115-pound ruler Weili Zhang.

Zhang captured the strawweight gold back in August. She became the first UFC champion born in China. Many believe that Jedrzejczyk is a lead candidate for Zhang’s first title defense.

Jedrzejczyk Gives Zhang Her Due But Thinks She’s Better

Speaking to Tom Taylor for the South China Morning Post, Jedrzejczyk admitted she has taken notice of Zhang’s skills. With that said, the former strawweight queen also sees holes in the current champion’s game.

“She made it. I was very impressed. Actually, the day before her fight [with Andrade], I said that she was going to win, that she was going to surprise, and she did. But I can see some gaps, I can see good and bad sides [of her game].”

She went on to say that she believes she’s simply better than Zhang.

“She’s explosive, her punches are juicy, crispy, she has knockout power behind her punches,” she said. “She’s young, she’s hungry. But I know I’m better. I’m the more well-rounded fighter.”

Jedrzejczyk is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Michelle Waterson. The Polish bruiser has gone 2-1 since failing to get revenge on Rose Namajunas in their rematch. That one loss was a failed bid at the women’s flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko.