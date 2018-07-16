Joanna Jedrzejczyk: I’m At My Best Right Now

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has not given up on putting the “champion” back in “Joanna Champion,” as she braces to make her return to the Octagon in less than two weeks at UFC on Fox 30 when she faces Tecia Torres.

Jedrzejczyk went the first 14 fights of her professional MMA career unfamiliar with the feeling of not having her hand raised, but with back-to-back losses at the hands of Rose Namajunas, Jedrzejczyk will have to build herself back up to title contention. Whether that will take one fight, two fights, or more is anybody’s guess. But no matter what it takes, Jedrzejczyk is hard at work to get another crack at “Thug Rose” and claims to be in the best condition she has ever been in leading to her bout against Torres, updating her fans on Instagram:

“We finished the week with a great circuit training. I’m at my best physical condition, and we have two more weeks to go! JJ Queen is coming and better brace yourself.”

It is difficult to imagine a fighter the regard of Joanna Jedrzejczyk losing three straight fights, and it’s even more difficult to fathom what someone as competitive as she would do if faced with that situation. Something has to give, though, as Torres is also not accustomed to losing streaks, having never lost two straight fights in her career and only holding two losses on her MMA résumé.

UFC on FOX 30 takes place on July 28 from Calgary, Alberta, Canada and will air live on Fox Sports 1 from 8pm EST.

What do you think Joanna Jedrzejczyk would do if she loses her third straight fight on UFC on Fox 30 to Tecia Torres?