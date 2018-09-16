Joanna Jedrzejczyk Lectures Nicco Montano on Being a Fighter & Champion

When Nicco Montano was stripped of her flyweight championship for failure to make weight at UFC 228, this decision by the UFC was met with mixed reactions. There were some who sided with Nicco Montano in thinking that stripping her was inconsistent with past company decisions, where interim belts were created as the champion took time to recuperate from health concerns. Others felt that stripping a champion who failed to make weight was a no-brainer and had to be done. Speaking to reporters backstage at UFC Fight Night 136, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk made it clear where she stands on the issue:

“I think it was fair,” Jedrzejczyk said to open her lecture to the former champion. “Man, I paid the ultimate price, but I was on weight November 2017, and I would do this the same because, for me, it’s a shame for us as fighters, athletes, and champions to not be on weight. So, man, we need real and dedicated fighters and champions in the UFC. It’s simply the best organization in the world. And there’s no space and time for bullshit like this.

“So it was a very hard decision, very tough decision, and I believe that she’s not happy, but, man, you must take this job very serious and you must be 100% in. And weight cuts are not easy, are not nice, but it’s part of our job, so we shouldn’t complain and just be on weight when you have to be.”

There have been rumors that Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be the fighter to ultimate face Valentina Shevchenko for the now vacant flyweight championship, and Jedrzejczyk as well as Shevchenko have both expressed interest in the bout.

