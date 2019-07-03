Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson On Tap For Oct. 12

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is set to return to action and Michelle Waterson will be her dance partner.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Jedrzejczyk and Waterson have agreed to compete on a UFC Fight Night card on ESPN+. While agreements are in place, the bout hasn’t been signed. A venue has not been revealed for the Oct. 12 event.

Jedrzejczyk fell short in her bid to capture the UFC women’s flyweight gold back in Dec. 2018. She went one-on-one with Valentina Shevchenko. Jedrzejczyk lost the bout via unanimous decision. The former strawweight queen has gone 1-3 in her last four outings and is looking to stay in the title hunt at 115 pounds.

Meanwhile, Waterson is in search of a signature win that’ll put her right in the mix. “The Karate Hottie” is riding a three-fight winning streak. After being submitted by Rose Namajunas and dropping a decision to Tecia Torres, Waterson rebounded with victories over Cortney Casey, Felice Herrig, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Before Weili Zhang was announced as the next title contender for Jessica Andrade, many speculated that either Tatiana Suarez or Waterson would get the opportunity. UFC president Dana White shot down the idea of Waterson getting the number one contender spot as she was “ranked too low” Waterson is the seventh-ranked UFC strawweight, just one spot below Zhang.

Do you like the match-up between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson?