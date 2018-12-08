Joanna Jedrzejczyk Says Muay Thai Losses To Valentina Shevchenko Don’t Bother Her

Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t putting much thought into her Muay Thai losses to Valentina Shevchenko.

Tomorrow night (Dec. 8), Jedrzejczyk will collide with Shevchenko for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title. The championship tilt will serve as UFC 231’s co-main event. The event will be held inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Unfazed By Muay Thai Losses To Valentina Shevchenko

Jedrzejczyk has been positive throughout fight week and while she isn’t as brash as she’s been in the past, the confidence remains. She explained why prior losses to Shevchenko in another combat sports have no impact on her (via Combate.com):

“That does not bother me, I do not mind, it was a decade ago. I see the story in this duel, at the highest level. We are very talented and tough fighters. It’s a big challenge and I’m excited. And our struggles in the Muai Thai were a decade ago, today we are completely different athletes, and I know that I am. I am very happy to be here. I can not wait for Saturday.”

UFC 231 (see predictions here) will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. Holloway vs. Ortega was initially set to take place back in July, but “Blessed” was forced to pull out due to an illness. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 231. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

