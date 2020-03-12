Joanna Jedrzejczyk Praises ‘Tough B*tch’ Weili Zhang Following UFC 248

It’s rare that calling someone a b*tch is taken as a compliment but that is indeed the case with Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s praise for Weili Zhang.

Jedrzejczyk and Zhang went to war in the co-main event of UFC 248. The strawweight title bout left many in awe. After five rounds of action, Zhang earned the split nod to successfully retain her strawweight championship.

Jedrzejczyk Heaps Praise On Zhang

Speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Jedrzejczyk had plenty of good things to say about “tough b*tch” Zhang.

“We got into a war. We went five rounds, a real championship war,” Jedrzejczyk said. “She didn’t surprise me with anything. Her cardio was good. She’s a very tough b*tch and I mean b*tch in a good way. She’s a very tough opponent. She’s a tough character. She doesn’t give up. We Polish people are the same. We go to the end. She can handle punches. She can get punched and me the same way.

“I said that before the fight at the weigh-ins that it was going to be the best fight in the UFC strawweight history and it happened. Not only that, it was one of the best fights in the UFC history.”

Jedrzejczyk did tell Martin that she plans to take some time off. During the fight, Jedrzejczyk suffered a horrid-looking hematoma. The good news is she was able to avoid a serious injury and the swelling has gone down.

As expected, UFC president Dana White didn’t want to make any commitment on Zhang’s next bout after the war that took place on March 7. With that said, White did say that the next step up in growing Zhang’s stardom could be a fight in New York City’s famous Madison Square Garden arena. Fight fans and media members alike believe the next 115-pound title shot will go to the winner of Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas II if an immediate rematch with Jedrzejczyk doesn’t materialize.