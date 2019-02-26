Joanna Jedrzejczyk Promises To Reclaim Strawweight Throne

Former UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk promises to reclaim the 115-pound title after her defeat at flyweight.

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk promises to reclaim the 115-pound throne. Jedrzejczyk dropped the title back in November of 2017 via first-round knockout to Rose Najamunas. It was the first defeat of her mixed martial arts (MMA) career. In their rematch a few months later, Jedrzejczyk was again defeated, this time by unanimous decision.

Jedrzejczyk fought Tecia Torres in July, getting back in the win column with a unanimous decision victory. She attempted to capture the women’s flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in December, but was unsuccessful, losing by way of unanimous decision. Speaking to Eurobash, Jedrzejczyk promised to once again reign as strawweight champion (via MMA Fighting):

“Now I want to compete in the strawweight division, win this belt and I will do that, mark my words here and now. After that, I will move to the flyweight division,” Jedrzejczyk said.

In regards to the upcoming strawweight title fight between Namajunas and Jessica Andrade, Jedrzejczyk said the match-up is “50-50” in her opinion:

“I beat Jessica so easily, only with my jab, and the thing is, she’s such a dangerous fighter. There is nobody else who has beaten her [at strawweight],” said Jedrzejczyk.

“For me, it’s 50-50 between her and Rose Namajunas. If Rose Namajunas is going to be smart and use her footwork and distance, she can win this fight. But of course, Jessica Andrade is like a bull in a fight.

“I cannot wait to face Rose or Andrade, but I would like to face Andrade one more time to show to people that there is only person that can beat her…and it’s me.”

What do you think about Jedrzejczyk wanting to reclaim the strawweight title?