Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reacts To Having UFC 231 Fight Scrapped

Yesterday (Tues. October 2, 2018) the mixed martial arts (MMA) community was left scratching their heads. The UFC will make their highly-anticipated return to Madison Square Garden next month. Their UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) is expected to be one of their biggest events of the year.

The card is stacked from top to bottom, with several elite fighters from their respective weight classes being matched-up. UFC President Dana White promised a big fight to headline the New York card. Some speculated that the co-main event, Nate Diaz vs. Dusting Poirier, would perhaps be elevated. It was also rumored the fight could be bumped up to 165 pounds for an introductory title.

Instead, however, it was announced that a women’s flyweight title fight would headline the card. This was confusing given Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk was already booked for UFC 231 in December. Now, Shevchenko will face Sijara Eubanks for the vacant strap instead. Many fans were left disappointed with the decision.

The news came as a complete surprise to Jedrzejczyk, who says she found out about the matter via journalists. She released the following statement on Instagram (scroll to the fifth photo for English statement):

What do you make of the entire ordeal surrounding the UFC women’s flyweight title?