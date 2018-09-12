Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts to Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s knockout loss at UFC 228.

Kowalkiewicz went toe-to-toe with Jessica Andrade in the co-main event of UFC 228 this past Saturday night (Sept. 8). Many expected the bout to be a clash of styles between the more technical striker in Kowalkiewicz and the powerhouse that is Andrade. What we got was a stunning first-round knockout in favor of “Bate Estaca.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reacts to Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s UFC 228 Loss

Jedrzejczyk and Kowalkiewicz may be from Poland, but the two aren’t exactly friends. Kowalkiewicz has expressed disdain for Jedrzejczyk’s trash talking. At the end of the day, respect has been shown. The former strawweight ruler took to Twitter to offer some words of encouragement to Kowalkiewicz:

What a performance @jessicammapro 🔥 This sport is unpredictable 🇵🇱 @KarolinaMMA keep ya head up — Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) September 9, 2018

Going into her last bout, Kowalkiewicz was 12-2 and had only been stopped via submission by Claudia Gadelha. Her first career defeat came at the hands of Jedrzejczyk. Kowalkiewicz had her moments, but was ultimately outmatched by the former 115-pound ruler. The “Polish Princess” has gone 2-3 in her last five outings.

As for Jedrzejczyk, she returned to the win column with her one-sided unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres back in July. Jedrzejczyk would like a third bout with strawweight champion Rose Namajunas but it looks unlikely as “Thug” Rose is 2-0 in their feud. Andrade’s knockout win over Kowalkiewicz may have done enough to earn her the next title shot, but Tatiana Suarez also isn’t far behind after her destruction of Carla Esparza.

Do you think Karolina Kowalkiewicz will ever be back in title contention?