Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Critics: “I Deserve This Shot”

The co-main event of UFC 231 will feature Joanna Jedrzejczyk taking on Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight championship. While this bout has been met with enthusiasm and excitement from the majority of fans, the bout has had critics who believe that Jedrzejczyk does not deserve to fight for the flyweight championship in her first bout in the UFC’s division, including flyweights Liz Carmouche and Jessica Eye. In Thursday’s Open Workout Scrum, Jedrzejczyk issued a response to critics of the fight (Transcript via MMA Fighting):

“Honestly, I feel sorry,” Jedrzejczyk said. “But when you get to the UFC, so many fighters, they’re like, ‘Oh, I reached my goal. That’s it. I’m the man, I’m the girl.’ Bullshit. The hard job is starting here. So you must put on work, it’s not only about being the best athlete. It is about [that], but people must see the charisma, the character, be honest with them, and you must show who you are and somehow people like me, you know?

“And they wanted to see my fight with Valentina Shevchenko,” Jedrzejczyk continued. “They saw me as the challenger for this title and here we go. I earned this title shot, that’s it. I earned that. Who’s next, I don’t know, but for sure if you work hard enough you will get to this spot where I am now.”

This Saturday when Joanna Jedrzejczyk battles Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight championship, she will have the perfect opportunity to demonstrate to everyone just how much she deserved the opportunity to compete for the flyweight championship and silence any critics.

