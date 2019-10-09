Joanna Jedrzejczyk Responds To Reports Of Weight-Cutting Issues Ahead Of UFC Tampa

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is aware of reports surfacing on her weight-cutting issues.

Jedrzejczyk is scheduled to go one-on-one with Michelle Waterson this Saturday night (Oct. 12). The strawweight bout is set to headline UFC Tampa. A report from Combate claimed that Jedrzejczyk informed the UFC that she won’t be able to make the 115-pound limit. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani followed up on this.

I’m told Joanna Jędrzejczyk had a good workout this AM and does not want the fight to get canceled. After it was made clear Team Waterson was not interested in a catchweight, JJ has decided to do everything — within reason — to make 116. She‘ll be at open workout later today. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 9, 2019

The former UFC women’s strawweight champion took to her Instagram account to address the reports (via MMAFighting.com).

“I don’t know what’s going on, the weigh-ins are tomorrow [They’re scheduled for Friday morning] and you’re all worried about,” Jedrzejczyk said. “The fight is on, the weighs-in are on Friday. Keep it calm, guys. All fine, step by step. I will see you there.

“Did I miss something? Did I miss the weigh-ins today or what? Because the weigh ins are on Friday, isn’t it?”

