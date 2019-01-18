Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals She Turned Down March Fight

It looks like Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to take some time off before making her return to the Octagon. Jedrzejczyk is the former 115-pound champion of the world. However, her reign came to an end when she was shockingly finished by Rose Namajunas in November of 2017. “Thug Rose” knocked out Jedrzejczyk in the first round. Jedrzejczyk got her rematch with Namajunas the following April, only to be defeated once again via unanimous decision.

“J.J.” bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Tecia Torres this past summer. This launched Jedrzejczyk into a flyweight title fight against former Muay Thai foe Valentina Shevchenko. They co-main evented UFC 231 in Canada last month. But Jedrzejczyk was defeated by “The Bullet” by way of unanimous decision. After starting off her career undefeated, and now having lost three times under the UFC banner, it remains to be seen what’s next for Jedrzejczyk.

Speaking to WezloFM recently, the former UFC women’s strawweight queen revealed that she turned down a UFC return for March. She wants to spend some time with her family, rest, and eat well for a bit before jumping back into the cage:

“I received a fight offer for March, but I turned it down. For now on, I just want to rest a bit, have a nice time with my family and eat well.”

Who would you like to see Jedrzejczyk fight upon her return to the Octagon?