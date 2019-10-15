Joanna Jedrzejczyk Rooting For Usman Over Covington At UFC 245

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Colby Covington may be teammates, but she’ll be rooting for Kamaru Usman.

Covington and Usman will do battle at UFC 245 on Dec. 14. “Chaos” will be challenging for the UFC welterweight gold. The bout takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will headline the card.

Jedrzejczyk Not Chummy With Covington, Rooting For Usman

Covington has been known to ruffle some feathers, even with teammates Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier. During an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Jedrzejczyk said she tends to not exert her energy focusing on Covington’s MAGA shtick (via BJPenn.com).

“No, no focus on dumb people,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “Colby is something else. We let him be. We let him be.”

She went on to say that she hopes Usman puts a whooping on Covington.

“I never wish any fighter to get like hurt, I wish that Usman will beat his ass. I shouldn’t say this because you always should support your people, but Colby is not a friend, he’s just acting weird. He’s an ugly guy,” she continued. “You never talk bad about your teammates, doesn’t matter if you like them or not.”

ATT coach Mike Brown recently told MMAJunkie.com that Dan Lambert has been keeping the peace at the gym to ensure there aren’t any incidents. Brown also went on to say that should Covington defeat Usman then defend his title against Masvidal, then it’s a “good problem” for ATT to have.

“How about Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington,” Brown told MMA Junkie. “We’ll put two of our guys in there. How about that? Theoretically it could happen. Two guys from the same team, the guys will only fight for a belt, so that’s a good problem to have if you have that problem, but it looks like they’re both getting close to that point.”