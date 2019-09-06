Joanna Jedrzejczyk Says Contract States A Win At UFC Tampa Gets Her A Title Shot

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s return to the strawweight division at UFC Tampa is a high-reward fight.

She is taking on Michelle Waterson in the main event where she says her contract states a win gets her a title shot.

“We have in the contract that the win will get a duel of the strawweight category. The fight for the title is closer than we think,” Jedrzejczyk said to Polish news outlet Polsat Sport (h/t BJPENN.com). “After the victory with Michelle on October 12, I hope that in the first quarter of 2020 I will get a chance to return to the throne.”

Jedrzejczyk last fought back at UFC 231 where she lost by decision to Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight title. Before that, she beat Tecia Torres at UFC on FOX 30 to get her first win at strawweight since dropping two in a row to Rose Namajunas to lose her title.

Yet, she can try and reclaim it against the new champion, Weili Zhang with a win over Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa.