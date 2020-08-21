Friday, August 21, 2020

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Squashes Retirement Rumors

By Jon Fuentes
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t going anywhere. She loves fighting too much.

Jedrzejczyk has suffered several losses in the past few years after going undefeated for the first five years of her career. Of course, those defeats have come to the most elite of the sport; Rose Namajunas (twice), Valentina Shevchenko, and a very close split decision loss to current 115-pound champion Zhang Weili in her last outing this past March. Despite this, there has been some chatter that Jedrzejczyk could consider retirement at this point in her career.

However, the 33-year-old told the South China Morning Post that’s far from the case. She loves fighting too much to walk away now, and she still has her eyes set on gold.

“I will be fighting. I can’t stop. I won’t stop. I was thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll do one, two, three more fights,’ but why not fight every year? Even if I do it once a year or twice a year, why not do it? I love it. It doesn’t matter if I keep winning or losing or keep fighting for the title or not, I just love it,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“Being the champ again (is my goal though). I just want to give big fights to the fans, to the people, because I know my value is very big. I just want people to see that we can never stop, that we can’t give up, that we should fight for our goals and dreams.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk remains one of the top fighters in the UFC’s strawweight division. Her last outing with the champion could have gone either way, proving she still has what it takes to compete with the best at a championship level. One or two more wins and she could be back in the mix for the title.

“I lost my last fight, but I feel I will rock the next fight even better. The last camp was special, but I know that I can do even better this time, and I will. I can’t wait. I’m excited. (There will be) lots of pain, lots of tears, lots of blood, sacrificing myself, but it’s worth it to step into the UFC Octagon and fight for the belt,” Jedrzejczyk said.

