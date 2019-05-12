Joanna Jedrzejczyk Supports Rose Namajunas Following UFC 237 Loss

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is all class after Rose Namajunas’ knockout loss at UFC 237.

Last night (May 11), Namajunas put the UFC strawweight gold up for grabs against Jessica Andrade. Namajunas put on a striking clinic in the early going and even had the challenger bloodied in the opening round. Things took quite a turn in the second stanza. Andrade lifted Namajunas and slammed her to the mat. “Thug” Rose’s head bounced off the canvas and she was out cold.

Joanna Praises Her Rival Namajunas

Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk had a fierce rivalry that saw “Thug” Rose take two wins over “Joanna Champion.” Despite the feud, Jedrzejczyk offered support for Namajunas on Twitter following UFC 237:

Keep ya head up @rosenamajunas 🙏🏼 You made it to the special league – League of the #UFCCHAMPIONS ✊🏼 it stays 4ever — Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) May 12, 2019

Namajunas’ title clash with Andrade was her second title defense. It’s her first loss since July 2016. This is also the first knockout loss in Namajunas’ professional mixed martial arts career.

Following UFC 237, Namajunas told reporters that she’s unsure what the future holds for her:

“I just want to do something else with my life right now. I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m not going to make no decisions right now. It’s just hard to keep having fun with this.

