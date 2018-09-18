Joanna Jedrzejczyk Tells UFC Women’s Flyweights to Not be Jealous

Joanna Jedrzejczyk tells women’s flyweights to avoid being jealous.

Jedrzejczyk recently expressed interest in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title bout against Valentina Shevchenko. The gold was vacated after Nicco Montano had a failed weight cut and was unable to defend her title against Shevchenko at UFC 228. Shevchenko has responded to Jedrzejczyk’s interest by saying she’s open to the bout.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Tells Women’s Flyweights to Not be Jealous

Jedrzejczyk may be a strawweight, but the women’s 125-pound division doesn’t have a competitor quite as established as Jedrzejczyk. She appeared on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show and said that flyweights shouldn’t be jealous if she jumps the line (via MMAMania.com):

“I’m so sorry, don’t be jealous. There are not so many dedicated fighters like me and not that many with that big legacy. I am always willing to fight and UFC knows this. I was supposed to take a long break, but I don’t know if that will happen now. Like I said, I am always open to move up and fight for the belt against Shevchenko.”

Jedrzejczyk is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres. While she may be the number one ranked UFC strawweight, Jedrzejczyk has already lost to champion Rose Namajunas twice so a third bout is looking unlikely at this time. In fact, she recently said that Jessica Andrade is deserving of the next shot at 115-pound gold.

As for Shevchenko, she’s been in limbo thanks to the Montano situation. “Bullet’s” last bout was a dominating submission victory over Priscila Cachoeira back in February. As it stands now, Shevchenko is the number one ranked UFC women’s flyweight.

