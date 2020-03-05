Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants To Make Weili Zhang Quit At UFC 248

Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes she can force Weili Zhang to quit.

Jedrzejczyk will get another UFC strawweight title opportunity this Saturday night (March 7). The former strawweight ruler will challenge current champion Zhang in the co-main event of UFC 248. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jedrzejczyk Plans To Make Zhang Quit

Following an open workout session, Jedrzejczyk spoke to media members and expressed her desire to force Zhang to quit (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I want to make her quit,” Jedrzejczyk told reporters at the UFC 248 open workouts. “I’ve been through so many fights, this is my 14th fight in the UFC, 10th for the belt. I’m a naturally gifted fighter with such good conditioning and I want to make her quit.

“I want to make her quit and beg me to stop, that’s what’s going to happen. Of course, one punch can finish the fight but I’m ready for anything and everything. I’m not this person that says I’m going to knock her out, I’m going to submit her, no. You have to take fights second by second.”

Jedrzejczyk plan is certainly easier said than done. Zhang has opened many eyes with her performances inside the Octagon. She ran through Jessica Andrade to capture the UFC strawweight gold back in Aug. 2019. Zhang is the first UFC champion born in China.

As mentioned, Jedrzejczyk is no stranger to UFC gold. She holds the most successful title defenses in the UFC strawweight division. Jedrzejczyk’s unanimous decision victory over Michelle Waterson earned her a shot at Zhang.

UFC 248's main event features a UFC middleweight title bout. Champion Israel Adesanya will put his gold on the line for the first time when he meets Yoel Romero.

What are the odds that Joanna Jedrzejczyk makes Weili Zhang quit at UFC 248?