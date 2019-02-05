Joanna Jedrzejczyk Yet To Decide On Which Weight Class She’ll Fight In Next

It looks like former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is undecided on what weight she’ll fight at next. Jedrzejczyk hasn’t fought since failing to capture the vacant women’s flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 231 in December. She recently turned down an offer to return to the Octagon in March. “JJ” would like to enjoy some time off before getting back to work inside the cage.

American Top Team owner Dan Lambert spoke to BJPenn.com recently. He admitted they really haven’t figured out where Jedrzejczyk will compete next:

“We haven’t really figured it out. I’m sure people aren’t clamoring for a rematch against Valentina at 125,” Lambert said. “She would certainly have to re-establish herself in that division and fight more times at 125 to get a shot at the title than she would at 115.

“We have to sit down and she will have to make the decision of where she is more comfortable. If she is willing to make the sacrifices and the accommodations to fight at 115, then it is a shorter path to a title shot. Really, it is up to her. I’m not exactly sure in which way she will go.”

Jedrzejczyk’s reign as 115-pound champ came to a crushing end in November of 2017. “Thug” Rose Namajunas pulled off a huge upset, knocking Jedrzejczyk out in the first round at UFC 217. They rematched the following April, only for Jedrzejczyk to be defeated again. This time by unanimous decision.

Following her defeat to Shevchenko in December, Jedrzejczyk has decided to take some time away after losing three of her last four fights. It will be interesting to see who she’s matched-up against upon her return.

What weight class do you think Jedrzejczyk should compete at next?