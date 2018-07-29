Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s rivalry with Rose Namajunas doesn’t appear to have an end in sight.

Last night (July 29), Jedrzejczyk took on Tecia Torres on the main card of UFC Calgary. The action took place inside the Scotia Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The former strawweight queen earned a unanimous decision victory.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Rivalry With Rose Namajunas

Jedrzejczyk had a perfect professional mixed martial arts record of 14-0. She was dominant in her strawweight title run. While Claudia Gadelha gave her two tough fights, it was Namajunas who unseated the champion.

Namajunas earned a TKO over Jedrzejczyk in the first round of their UFC 217 encounter to become the new strawweight champion. In their rematch at UFC 223, “Thug” Rose retained her title via unanimous decision. Jedrzejczyk has yet to give Namajunas the credit she’s due and doesn’t plan on doing so.

Joanna Chasing Rose

For Jedrzejczyk, she feels Namajunas is avoiding top challengers such as Jessica Andrade, who is set to meet Karolina Kowalkiewicz. During the UFC Calgary post-fight press conference, Jedrzejczyk talked about her plans to hound Namajunas until she gets a third fight (via MMAFighting.com):

“I will not do this. Never ever. She wants my honor? She must earn that. If she’s going to run, they’re going to make an interim belt. She was saying she’s afraid Conor McGregor will show up again and make a mess like he did before Brooklyn. He is not going to do this. Don’t be afraid, Rose. Come on. Just fight. Just face the best. You should face [Jessica] Andrade. If not, I will chase you. If you hold the belt, I will chase you. Until the next fight. That’s it.”

Do you think Joanna Jedrzejczyk will get a third fight with Rose Namajunas despite two losses?