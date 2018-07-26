Joanna Jedrzejczyk Says A Title Shot Is Next With A Win Over Tecia Torres Saturday

Despite losing back-to-back fights against champion Rose Namajunas, former strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes a title shot is next. The 30-year-old spoke to reporters yesterday in Calgary during the open workouts. FloCombat has the media scrum.

“I Will Mark My Position And Get My Title Shot.”

Jedrzejczyk (14-2) was also adamant that she won her last fight, which ended up being a unanimous decision win for Namajunas at UFC 223 in April.

“I feel and I know that I won my last fight,” Jedrzejczyk explained.

“I should talk to you guys in the next two, three months with the belt on my chest or my shoulder. People have their dreams, they set their goals, but they are not willing to put in work. I’m doing this. I will make these things happen very soon. Sooner or later I will be the strawweight champion again. Then we will see if I move up.”

The American Top Team product is in the midst of the worst stint in her MMA career. After going a perfect 13-0 which included wins over former champion Carla Esparza, Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Jedrzejczyk has lost two-straight. With that said, she feels her accomplishments in the UFC’s strawweight division speaks for itself and that a title shot should be next.

“I don’t have anything to prove to people. My legacy is big. I will cement that legacy on Saturday. That’s the point. I’m very excited to be here. I go for this belt after this fight. That’s why I am here. I could move up, but I will mark my position on Saturday in the fight with Tecia Torres and get my title shot.”

First Jedrzejczyk will have to get past former American Top Team teammate Tecia Torres this Saturday at UFC on FOX 30 in Calgary. Torres (10-2) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC on FOX 28 however she’s won three of her last four fights.

Should Joanna Jedrzejczyk earn a title shot with a win on Saturday? Leave us your comments and let us know below!