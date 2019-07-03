Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee Set For UFC 242

Joanne Calderwood and Andrea Lee will share the Octagon in two months.

MMAJunkie.com reports that women’s flyweights Calderwood and Lee are set to collide at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. The event takes place on Sept. 7. UFC 242 will be headlined by a lightweight unification title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim title holder Dustin Poirier.

Calderwood couldn’t snag a third straight victory when she took on Katlyn Chookagian last month at UFC 238. “JoJo” dropped a unanimous decision. With a hold on the fifth spot on the UFC women’s flyweight rankings, Calderwood is looking to avoid sliding down.

As for Lee, she’s been on a seven-fight tear. “KGB” is also 3-0 under the UFC banner, defeating Veronica Macedo, Ashlee Evans-Smith, and Montana De La Rosa. Lee hasn’t tasted defeat since March 2016.

A lightweight tilt between Islam Makhachev and Davi Ramos is planned for UFC 242. Also set for the card is heavyweight action between Curtis Blaydes and Shamil Abdurakhimov. Mairbek Taisumov and Carlos Diego Ferreira will also share the Octagon.

