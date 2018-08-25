Joanne Calderwood Explains How Poor Weight Cutting Hurt Her Mentally

Joanne Calderwood explains how poor weight cutting had a negative impact on her mentally.

Calderwood is the 15th ranked UFC strawweight, but she’ll be moving up to the flyweight division tonight (Aug. 25). She’ll go one-on-one with Kalindra Faria on the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC Lincoln prelims. The bout will be held inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Calderwood recently spoke to MMAFighting.com and said she has reaped the benefits of moving to Las Vegas. For once, Calderwood isn’t depriving herself of food ahead of a bout:

“I feel like that’s why my career and my mental side of things took a major dent. If you take food out of anyone’s life, you’re depressed. Look around you, everyone is eating, everyone is happy. That’s when you’re at your most happiest. And I love food. I feel like, especially for those six weeks, I would just feel miserable. You need carbs, you need food, you need everything to function properly. So I was like dragging my ass to training and that’s not the way it should be. I’ve already ran for [the weight cut], I don’t really want to do another hour and half of technique. It’s just so much better being able to make the cut not as bad as what I was doing for strawweight.”

In the main event of UFC Lincoln, lightweights will clash as Justin Gaethje meets James Vick. The co-main event will feature a featherweight battle between Michael Johnson and Andre Fili. Also in action will be strawweights Angela Hill and Cortney Casey. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Lincoln from the prelims to the main card. We’ve got you covered with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Do you think Joanne Calderwood will get the win tonight?