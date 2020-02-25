Joanne Calderwood Not Listening To Talk That Valentina Shevchenko Is Unbeatable

Joanne Calderwood isn’t listening to anyone counting her out against Valentina Shevchenko.

At UFC 251 in Perth, Australia on June 6, Calderwood will fight for the flyweight title against Shevchenko. She’s a massive underdog heading into the fight, which should come as no surprise, but the Scotswoman knows her team believes in her to get her hand raised.

“I know [Shevchenko] has earned it with everything she’s done,” Calderwood said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (via BJPENN.com). “I just know as long as my team respect me and believe in me — and Valentina, I know she respects me as the next opponent for her — that’s all I can ask for.”

With Shevchenko being so dominant, Joanne Calderwood admits she may spend less time online to avoid the talk that champ is unbeatable. Or, the talk on how easy this title defense will be for Shevchenko.

“I might have to stay off the Internet cause there’s a lot of ‘oh man, [Shevchenko is] unbeatable’ and ‘Jojo’s going to get her ass beat’ or whatever it is,” Calderwood said. “There’s that doubt in everyone’s mind, but [Shevchenko] has earned that. She’s put herself there.

“I’m going to get my head down and work my ass off and show up on the night.”

Joanne Calderwood knows anything can happen inside the Octagon. So, she isn’t listening to any talk of her being counted out.