Joanne Calderwood Releases Statement After Loss & Fainting Backstage

Joanne Calderwood’s plan did not come to fruition on Saturday night.

Calderwood, who already had a title shot, risked it to take a short-notice fight against Jennifer Maia. The hope for her was to get her hand raised, make some money, and stay ready for Valentina Shevchenko. Ultimately, that is far from what happened as the Brazilian in Maia got the job done by first-round submission.

Not only did Calderwood lose the fight, but after the event, her manager, Danny Rubenstein revealed Calderwood fainted backstage after the loss and was transported to the hospital.

Now, Calderwood took to social media to release a statement on the loss where she is okay after fainting.

“Well that was a rough night at the office..congratulations to Jenifer Maia..I’m so grateful for my family, friends and fans that are here to help pick me back up in this crazy life we all share. It’s a fight, everyday we all fight, but it’s not everyday it goes our way. Thanks to all the @ufc staff, the medics and docs at umc..oh and my knight in shining armour @bigwoodmma702 sorry for scaring you babe! #nevergiveup,” she wrote.

With Joanne Calderwood losing, she will no doubt have to win one more to get the chance to fight Shevchenko. But, she did a favor for the UFC taking this fight on short notice. So, once she is healthy and able to fight it seems likely she’ll only need one win to get another crack at the belt.