Joanne Calderwood Set For Octagon Return After Year-Long Layoff

Joanne Calderwood’s UFC Octagon return is set.

“JoJo” is set to get back inside the cage for the first time since July of last year when she takes on Kalindra Faria in a women’s flyweight contest at UFC Lincoln from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 25th, per a report from ESPN.

Calderwood last lost to Cynthia Cavillo at UFC Glasgow last year in a strawweight contest after missing weight by two pounds. She’ll now move back up to 125 pounds for the first time since partaking in the promotion’s first ever flyweight contest with Valerie Letourneau back in 2016, a fight she won via TKO in the third round.

Faria has lost back-to-back fights since coming into the UFC, dropping fights to both Jessica Eye and Mara Romero Borella. The former Titan FC bantamweight champion could really use the win at this point in her UFC run.

