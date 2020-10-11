Sunday, October 11, 2020

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

By Ian Carey
Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody’s radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with a sensational spinning back kick in the 2nd round, earning him his first UFC victory.

Following the fight, Dana White congratulated Buckley on a highlight reel worthy victory. The 26-year-old fighter was also awarded a $50,000 performance bonus.

Footage of Buckley and White’s interaction backstage last night can be viewed in the player below:

Buckley would later refer to the kick as “Wakanda Style”.

“I always talk about, when you’re on a card, you know, how do you stand out?” White said to Buckley following his victory. “My phone is blowing up.”

“Everybody’s saying just give him $200,000 tonight, give him every bonus! Nobody’s ever seen anything like that. Sean Shelby texted me and said, ‘write him a cheque right now for 50 grand and go give it to him.’”

This was Buckley’s second fight inside the octagon. He was finished in the 3rd round by Kevin Holland back in August. Before signing with the UFC he went 2-0 in the LFA. He also went 3-2 in 5 fights with Bellator.

