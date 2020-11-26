Joaquin Buckley Details Why He Will Continue To Work At Walgreen Despite Back-To-Back Highlight-Reel KO’s

Joaquin Buckley will continue to work his part-time job at Walgreens despite having two straight highlight-reel KO wins.

At UFC 255, Buckley KO’d Jordan Wright in the second round to add hype to his name following his insane knockout over Impa Kasanganay.

Despite Buckley also winning two straight Performance of the Night bonuses, he says he will continue to work at Walgreens.

“Besides the UFC, and they give me these big checks, I still don’t have a business of my own, so I need to just keep working and still having that working mentality and work ethic, so I’m just gonna keep holding down the job,” Buckley told TMZ Sports. “Now if I’m able to make a business for myself and start up a business for myself, which I think is a perfect opportunity to try and start right now.

“We are starting up a clothing apparel line, a solid foundation, so a lot of people can follow that on Instagram, @solidfoundation_shop. But besides that, we’re still gonna work at our Walgreens. Until my business is off the ground, we’re still gonna be working with Walgreens.”

Joaquin Buckley is now 2-1 in the UFC and 12-3 as a pro. He has made it clear he wants to return at UFC 257 against James Krause.