Joaquin Buckley Praises Impa Kasanganay After Highlight-Reel KO

Joaquin Buckley had nothing but praise for Impa Kasanganay after UFC Fight Island 5.

Entering the fight, Kasanganay was a sizeable favorite and many expected him to remain undefeated. Yet, that was not the case as Buckley scored a highlight-reel knockout which many are calling the best knockout in UFC history.

For Buckley, it was no doubt special to earn his first UFC win like that, but he had nothing but class after the fact. He took to Instagram and praised Kasanganay in a heartfelt message.

Nothing But Love For @impak5 He is not only a great fighter but a better man never showed any type of disrespect and never allowed himself to step out of his character.

We’re both strong believers in God and I know that it was in Gods Plan. So I give all credit to God for the victory just like I gave him all the credit in my loss.

It was a lesson he was teaching me inorder to prepare me for the moment I am in now. God has something Great in store for @impak5.

With the win, Joaquin Buckley improved to 11-3 and is now 1-1 in the UFC after stepping up on short notice in a losing effort to Kevin Holland. Impa Kasanganay, meanwhile, is now 8-1 and 1-1 in the UFC as well.