Joaquin Buckley’s Viral KO Victory Sets UFC Records

Joaquin Buckley’s viral KO over Impa Kasanganay is now breaking UFC records as Buckley heads into his next UFC bout.

At UFC on ESPN+ 37, lots of major action took place, including Cory Sandhagen TKOing then-#1 bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes. But no happening from this past Saturday got people talking more than Joaquin Buckley’s knockout of Impa Kasanganay. And speaking to ESPN on Wednesday, White disclosed some fascinating data about just how wide Buckley’s KO victory has reached.

“Let me explain it to you this way, think about this. Total views right now: it’s at 60 million. Impressions: 80 million. The closest thing to it was Conor McGregor at 7.1 million,” White said. “Then, when you talk about retweets, the biggest retweet ever was Conor McGregor, which was 27,000, right? And what’s this one at now? 150,000 retweets. The closest thing to it at #2 is Conor McGregor at 27,000. It’s massive.”

“I talked to the president yesterday, and the president says to me, ‘How about that Buckley knockout? Have you ever seen anything like that in your life?’ I said, ‘Mr. President, I don’t think anybody’s seen anything like that in their life.’ It was the biggest viral video on social media.”

You can look for Joaquin Buckley’s follow-up performance at UFC 255, as it was reported yesterday that Buckley will be facing Jordan Wright next, who is 11-0 with all victories by finish. So if Buckley does not earn another KO in this fight, viral or otherwise, statistically, he is very likely to end up on the wrong side of the highlight reel this time.

Are you surprised to learn of the numbers the Joaquin Buckley KO victory over Impa Kasanganay at UFC on ESPN+37 is doing on social media?

This article first appeared on MMANews.com on 10/15/2020