Joe Giannetti reveals it’s one and done with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Giannetti was last seen in action last month. He took on Michael Trizano to determine who would become “The Ultimate Fighter” season 27 lightweight winner. Trizano ended up taking the fight via split decision. The bout was panned by fans and the media and the UFC has decided to cut ties with Giannetti.

Joe Giannetti Reveals he Won’t be Brought Back to UFC

Giannetti is taking the news on the chin and plans to move forward. Here’s what he had to say in a recent tweet:

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT: @seanshelby @danawhite & the @ufc has decided to let me go. I don't blame them, I didn't fight like I wanted too or carry myself as I should, so I want a crack at the @CageTitans Lightweight Champion Dan Dubuque on November 3rd. #DEFENDORVACATE #Skeletor #ufc pic.twitter.com/aSrQU3N8ep — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) August 19, 2018

“FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT: Sean Shelby, Dana White and the UFC has decided to let me go. I don’t blame them, I didn’t fight like I wanted too or carry myself as I should, so I want a crack at the Cage Titans lightweight champion Dan Dubuque on November 3rd.”

Giannetti had a perfect professional mixed martial arts record of 6-0 before fighting Trizano. He had five submission victories going into the fight and two submissions inside the TUF house. As one would imagine, his poor performance at TUF 27 Finale came as a surprise to those who followed Giannetti’s career or at the very least his time on TUF.

What Giannetti ends up doing going forward remains to be seen, but it’s clear he’s eyeing a lightweight title shot under the New England based promotion Cage Titans. Giannetti had all his amateur and pro fights under Cage Titans before trying his hand at TUF and the UFC.

Do you think Joe Giannetti should’ve been given another chance with the UFC?