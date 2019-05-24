Joe Rogan Says B.J. Penn’s Career Should’ve Been Over After Yair Rodriguez Loss

Joe Rogan believes B.J. Penn’s career should’ve ended back in early 2017, but he knows no one can force “The Prodigy” to hang up the gloves.

Penn competed on the UFC 237 card earlier this month. He went one-on-one with Clay Guida. For the seventh time in a row, the once-dominant UFC lightweight left the Octagon with a loss. He hasn’t won a fight since Nov. 2010 and that was against Matt Hughes.

Rogan Speaks On Penn’s Decision To Keep Fighting

During a recent edition of the “JRE MMA Podcast” Rogan and Brendan Schuab discussed Penn’s fighting future. Here’s what Rogan had to say:

“When Yair Rodriguez 360 roundhouse kicked him in the face, that should’ve been the end. You saw that and compared to B.J. when B.J. beat Sean Sherk, you’re looking at a severely different fighter.”

When Schaub asked Rogan who should be the one to tell Penn to quit, the UFC color commentator responded:

“No one’s job. Here’s the thing man, I don’t think he should be competing at the highest level of the sport but if he still wants to compete who’s to say he can’t? Who’s to say he can’t go to a small organization and fight for them? Who’s to say? He’s not getting sparked out, he’s still conscious. He’s getting beat, but he’s not getting crushed. In not all of the fights at least.”