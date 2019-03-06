Joe Rogan Weighs In On Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler Stoppage

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan has given his take on the Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler stoppage.

Askren’s UFC debut didn’t go down without controversy. “Funky” survived being dropped on his head by Lawler and taking a barrage of heavy ground punches. Askren’s wrestling found him success and he locked in a bulldog choke. Lawler’s arm looked to go limp and referee Herb Dean stopped the fight. Lawler immediately protested the stoppage and said he was never out.

Joe Rogan Speaks On Askren vs. Lawler Stoppage

Rogan talked to Brendan Schaub during his “JRE MMA Show.” Rogan didn’t have a definitive answer even in hindsight, but he wanted to clear up a misconception:

“People need to stop saying that you have to be under the chin to choke a guy unconscious. You can choke a guy unconscious across his face. You can go across the face and if you have a real squeeze, like a Marcelo Garcia squeeze, you can put a guy to sleep. Ben has a real squeeze, phenomenal squeeze. We thought he was out, but in all fairness I thought Ben was out earlier. I thought they were gonna stop it. Robbie slammed him, I’m like ‘he’s out, he’s out.’ I thought he was out, but damn he can take a f*cking shot because Robbie hit him with some hammers.”

Rogan went on to say that he’d like to see a rematch between Askren and Lawler. Schaub disagreed as he feels Askren should move forward. In fact, Schaub leaned towards believing that Lawler was indeed out from the choke.

Do you think the controversy surrounding the Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler finish warrants a rematch?