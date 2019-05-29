Joe Rogan Anticipates Better Version Of Stipe Miocic In ‘DC’ Rematch

Joe Rogan expects to see a better version of Stipe Miocic in his second encounter with Daniel Cormier.

On Aug. 17, Miocic will get his rematch against Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Cormier. The title bout is set to headline UFC 241 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It’ll be Cormier’s second heavyweight title defense.

Rogan Expects Miocic To Be Better In Cormier Rematch

UFC color commentator Rogan spoke with Brendan Schaub on the rematch during an edition of the “JRE MMA” show (via BJPenn.com):

“DC connected with that beautiful punch in the clinch, but Stipe has had over a year to stew on that… I think [the time off is] a good thing for Stipe. Stipe’s an animal, I’m not worried about that. I think he’s going to be better. Stipe’s a real veteran. He’s a humble dude. He’s a hard ass, he’s not going to come in there with a lot of expectations on himself, he’s just going to do his best, I think. If Donald Cerrone were to take a year off and then fight a title, I’d be like ‘woo, I’d like Donald to get a fight in.’”

In their first encounter, Miocic fell to Cormier via first-round knockout. Since that time, Miocic has been harping on getting a rematch with “DC.” He finally got his wish when Brock Lesnar revealed to UFC president Dana White that he’s decided to retire from mixed martial arts.