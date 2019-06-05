Joe Rogan Breaks Down Boxing Fight Between Francis Ngannou vs. Andy Ruiz Jr.

Francis Ngannou is an absolute force to be reckoned with at heavyweight. He has extreme knockout power and seems to finish all his fights that way. But, the question of how would it translate to boxing is a question many wonder.

UFC commentator, Joe Rogan explained what a boxing fight between him and newly crowned heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz would be like.

“Andy Ruiz is a way better boxer,” Rogan said on his podcast (h/t BJPENN.com). “He’s a way, way, way better boxer. It’s a big difference. Andy Ruiz has 100 amateur fights. People would [want to] see it, just like people wanted to see Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. It’s kind of the same way, you know, Conor McGregor knocks people dead in the UFC, and Floyd Mayweather is the greatest boxer of all time — of all time. He’s probably the most skillful defensive artist we’ve ever seen. Floyd got hit a couple of times [in that fight]…

“The thing about Francis Ngannou is, I think even with big gloves, you can’t let him hit you with that,” Joe Rogan continued. “The way Floyd got hit with that uppercut by Conor, Conor just kind of placed it there. He popped him, it was a good shot, but Floyd didn’t get wobbled. He didn’t get dropped. If Francis hit somebody like that? I don’t give a f**k who you are. If he hits you with that left hook that he hit Alistair [Overeem] with? Get the f**k out of here. No one survives that. The way he knocked out Cain [Velasquez], the way he clipped him with that little short uppercut and Cain seemed like he didn’t even know he got hit? He hits stupid hard. Like crazy, ridiculous, off the charts hard.

“If he just went into boxing straight, who the f**k knows, man,” Rogan concluded. “He could be the heavyweight champion of the world. Like legitimately.”

