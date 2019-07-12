Joe Rogan Breaks Down Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal said he wanted to fight Conor McGregor yesterday which caught the attention of the MMA world. “Gamebred” is coming off of a flying knee knockout win over Ben Askren in just five seconds. Meanwhile, McGregor hasn’t fought since UFC 229.

It would no doubt be an entertaining fight, but the UFC commentator says it would be a very tough fight for McGregor as Masvidal looks legit at welterweight.

“That’s a rough fight for Conor,” Rogan said on his podcast (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). “Masvidal is a big fella too. He really belongs at 170 [pounds], that’s where he’s fighting. He fought at 155, but really tortured himself to make that weight. He’s a big guy. You’re talking about a guy that knocked out ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, knocked out Darren Till, knocked out Ben Askren. I mean, he’s knocking out big welterweights — big. Darren Till is a big welterweight. He’s big. He’s not a guy coming up from 155 pounds. He’s never making 155 pounds.

“In the last few fights, [Masvidal] is coming into his own, really becoming something special.”

Although many have tried to get McGregor to come out and fight, ie. Donald Cerrone, Tony Ferguson, and Justin Gaethje among others, Rogan believes Masvidal could be the guy to do it. He says Masvidal is now the most talked about fighter in the sport and is a star that could draw well with McGregor.